Survivors of Almaty Plane Crush Remain in Serious But Stable Condition - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Two Kazakh military personnel who survived the deadly crash of an An-26 aircraft at the Almaty International Airport were placed in intensive care after surgery and they are in serious but stable condition, the press service of the health department of Almaty told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Saturday, the An-26 plane traveling from Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital, crashed while trying to land in Almaty.

The aircraft belonged to the National Security Committee's border service and had six people on board. As a result of the crash, four people had died and two others were hospitalized.

"The patients have been operated on, their condition is serious but stable, and they are in intensive care. Everything possible is being done to save their lives," the spokesperson of the Department of Public Health of Almaty said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.