Survivors of July Deadly Landslide in Japan Demand $29Mln in Compensations - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Families of the victims, and survivors of a deadly mudslide that occurred at a hot spring resort in Japan's city of Atami in early July, sued landowners on Tuesday, demanding compensation payments of 3.2 billion Yen (nearly $29 million), the Kyodo news agency reported.

A damages lawsuit involving some 70 plaintiffs was filed in one of the branches of the Shizuoka District Court.

It targets former and present owners of the land in question, as well as companies operating in the area.

The powerful landslide descended on July 3 as a result of heavy rain along the Pacific coast of Japan, killing a total of 26 people and destroying 131 residential buildings. One person remains missing.

Investigators probing the circumstances of the incident found that about 54,000 cubic meters of soil were brought to the mountain, from which the landslide descended, shortly before the tragedy.