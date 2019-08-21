Survivors of School Shooting in US City of Parkland Unveil Gun-Control Proposal - Activist

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The survivors of the 2018 school shooting in the US city of Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday unveiled a new proposal that aims to reduce gun deaths by 50 percent over the next decade.

"Gun violence is an epidemic that claims nearly 40,000 lives every year," David Hogg, a Parkland survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder, said in a statement on Twitter. "For a problem as big as this, we need big solutions."

The proposal, called A Peace Plan for A Safer America, comes only weeks after two mass shootings killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio.

"Policymakers have failed, so survivors are stepping up," Hogg said in a separate tweet. "The Peace Plan is written by the generation that's only ever known lockdown drills. But we WILL be the last. We're not just fighting against the status quo, we're fighting for real change, for justice, for peace."

The gun-control proposal centers around six steps that are summarized in the acronym "CHANGE," which stand for: change the standards of gun ownership; halve the rate of gun deaths in 10 years; accountability for the gun lobby and industry; name a director of gun violence prevention; generate community-based solutions and empower the next generation.

March for Our Lives hopes that the next president and Congress will take up its proposal to combat what it calls a national public health emergency.

"We need leaders - in the White House, in Congress, and on the Supreme Court - who care about the future of our children and our nation. We call on every Presidential candidate for the 2020 election to endorse our Peace Plan for a Safer America," the organization said.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in press release on Friday that the committee will return early from recess to mark up legislation proposals to address the issue of gun violence.

The committee also plans to hold a hearing on military-style assault weapons on September 25.

