Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Twice as Likely to Die Within 1 Year - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Patients who have recovered from severe cases of COVID-19 face twice the risk of dying within one year following the illness than those without the disease, the University of Florida (UF) said in report on Wednesday.

"These findings reinforce that the internal trauma of being sick enough to be hospitalized with COVID-19 has a big consequence for people's health. This is a huge complication of COVID-19 that has not been shown before," lead investigator and professor in the university's Department of Health Services Arch Mainous said in a press release.

The UF team analyzed data from electronic health records of 13,638 adult patients at one health system who were tested for COVID-19. Among the group, 178 had severe COVID-19 requiring hospitalization and 246 patients had mild or moderate COVID-19.

The rest tested negative for COVID-19, the release said.

Among patients who had severe COVID-19 and later died, deaths attributed to cardiovascular, respiratory and clotting problems - common complications of COVID-19 infection - only accounted for 20% of deaths - a finding that the report called a critical area for further study, the release said.

After adjusting for factors including age, race, gender and select existing medical conditions, patients who had recovered from severe COVID-19 were 233 percent more likely to die within a year after infection than patients who had tested negative for COVID-19, the release added.

The researchers also found that patients younger than 65 who recovered from severe COVID-19 were at greater risk of dying than patients over 65, when compared with COVID-19 negative counterparts, according to the release.