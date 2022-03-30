Susan Collins Becomes First Republican Senator to Confirm Jackson to US Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Sen. Susan Collins announced on Wednesday that she will vote to confirm the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the US Supreme Court, thus providing the first Republican vote to ensure that President Joe Biden's historic nominee will be confirmed.

The 117th Senate consists of 48 Democrats, two independents (both caucus with the Democrats) and 50 Republicans. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has expressed support for Jackson. In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast the decisive vote in the event of a tie.

"After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," Collins said.

"I will, therefore, vote to confirm her in this position."

President Biden nominated Jackson to the US Supreme Court in February, fulfilling his promise to nominate the first black woman to the bench.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader McConnell said he cannot support Jackson's nomination. Republicans and others have criticized Jackson for being an activist rather than interpreting the Constitution, and for allegedly being lenient in sentencing those charged with the sexual abuse of minors.