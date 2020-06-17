Suspect, Accomplice Charged in Slaying of US Federal Security Officer - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Two individuals have been charged for the slaying of US Federal Protective Security Officer Patrick Underwood in the California city of Oakland, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Department of Justice announced that murder and attempted murder charges have been filed against Steven Carrillo, the alleged gunman in the May 29, 2020, drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Protective Security Officer David Patrick Underwood and injuries to a second security officer," the release said.

Carrillo is a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force and was part of the elite "Raven" security unit, where he learned about cross-cultural awareness, embassy operations, explosive ordnance awareness, among other skills.

In addition, the release said aiding and abetting charges were filed against Robert Alvin Justus Jr., who was the driver of the vehicle Carrillo is alleged to have been in when he attacked the guards.

Authorities said Carrillo and Justus used a night of George Floyd protests in Oakland as cover to attack law enforcement officers.

Carrillo was captured after an eight-day manhunt, which concluded with a shootout with authorities at his residence that resulted in the death of a Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy, the release said.

The release added that Carrillo was in possession of ammunition, enhanced semi-automatic rifles, and bomb-making equipment.

Carrillo used his own blood to write various phrases on the hood of a car he stole. These phrases relate to an extremist ideology that promotes inciting a violent uprising through use of militias, the release said.

Carrillo and Justus face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and restitution, the release said.