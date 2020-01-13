UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Admits Killing Slovak Journalist As Trial Opens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Suspect admits killing Slovak journalist as trial opens

One of four suspects charged in the 2018 murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak pleaded guilty in dramatic testimony on Monday, in a case that has rocked the nation

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :One of four suspects charged in the 2018 murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak pleaded guilty in dramatic testimony on Monday, in a case that has rocked the nation.

But the main suspect in the case, Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, pleaded not guilty to ordering the assassination of the journalist who had been probing his business activities.

The murder triggered mass protests that toppled then-premier Robert Fico and has become a lightning rod for outrage against high-level corruption in the country.

Former professional soldier Miroslav Marcek admitted to being one of two gunmen who killed Kuciak and fiancee Martina Kusnirova at their home near the capital Bratislava in a gangland-style hit in February 2018.

"I am guilty," Marcek, 37, told the jury at the Special Criminal Court in the western city of Pezinok, a town some 20 kilometres (12 miles) outside the capital Bratislava.

"I knocked on the door, Mr. Kuciak opened, I shot him in the chest," Marcek told the court.

"Unfortunately, I saw that there was one more person, she ran into the kitchen and shot her there," he added, referring to Kusnirova, before apologising to the victim's families.

"Seeing them on tv and seeing their pain made me tell what happened," he said. "I'm sorry, but I can't undo it." Masked, armed police officers provided tight security at the court building where the parents of both Kuciak and Kusnirova attended the trial.

"If convicted, the accused face a minimum 25 years to life imprisonment," Jana Tokolyova, a spokeswoman for the special prosecutor's office, told AFP.

Last month, Zoltan Andrusko, one of the accused who was an intermediary in the murder plot, was sentenced to 15 years in jail after agreeing a plea bargain. He will be testifying at this trial.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Police Business Jail Bratislava February Criminals 2018 TV Court

Recent Stories

Foundation stone laid for MENA&#039;s first automo ..

28 minutes ago

Masood condoles with affected families

30 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attack on military base in ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Reviews the OIC Efforts in Combating ..

31 minutes ago

Women’s Development Organization (WDO) Finalizes ..

31 minutes ago

Dacoits take away cash, gold ornaments in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.