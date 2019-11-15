UrduPoint.com
Suspect Among 6 Injured In California High School Shooting - Sheriff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

Suspect Among 6 Injured in California High School Shooting - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The suspect in the shooting at the Saugus High School in California was among the six victims transported to a hospital and is in grave condition, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference on Thursday.

"At 7:40, our first units arrived on scene and encountered in the quad area of the school multiple victims: gunshot wounds," Villanueva said. "There were a total of six victims who were properly triaged and transported to the local hospitals for treatment. Among those who were transported turned out to be the suspect, who is currently in the hospital in grave condition."

Villanueva also said the shooter is a student at the Saugus High School.

