Suspect Arrested After Stabbing At Berlin's Holocaust Memorial

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Suspect arrested after stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust memorial

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) German police said Friday they had arrested a male suspect over a stabbing that badly wounded a 30-year-old Spanish man at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial near the US embassy.

The unidentified attacker used a "stabbing weapon" in the assault around 6:00 pm (1700 GMT), said police.

The victim is stable following emergency surgery, police added later.

Six people who witnessed the assault received counselling from rescue services who rushed to the scene, where bloodied clothes were left on the ground.

Police, some with assault rifles, cordoned off the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, a sombre grid of concrete steles located near the Brandenburg Gate.

With the downtown area doused in blue police lights and sirens wailing, police launched a manhunt of the inner city and used a cherry picker crane to get a birds-eye view of the vast memorial.

Then, over three hours after the assault, a man approached a group of police at the scene before the officers wrestled him to the ground, AFP journalists witnessed.

"We have the suspect," shouted one officer as other police rushed over. The man was handcuffed lying face-down on the ground.

"We just arrested a male suspect," police spokesman Florian Nath soon confirmed. "It's probably the suspect that attacked the 30-year-old Spanish citizen at 6:00 pm here at the memorial."

Nath said the man detained had been seen by police to have "blood on his hands".

Police stressed that so far "we don't know anything about the motive" or the identity of the suspect in custody, who was refusing to talk to them.

