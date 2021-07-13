Suspect Arrested in Haiti Was 'Confidential Source' for US Drug Agency - DEA to Sputnik

One suspect arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a "confidential source" of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), a DEA spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

"One suspect was a DEA confidential source," the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement sent to Sputnik, a DEA official urged the source to hand himself over to the authorities and that Washington aided Port-au-Prince in apprehending the suspect.

"A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual," the statement read.