Suspect Arrested In Haiti Was 'Confidential Source' For US Drug Agency - DEA To Sputnik

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

One suspect arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a "confidential source" of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), a DEA spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) One suspect arrested in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was a "confidential source" of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), a DEA spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"One suspect was a DEA confidential source," the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement sent to Sputnik, a DEA official urged the source to hand himself over to the authorities and that Washington aided Port-au-Prince in apprehending the suspect.

"A DEA official assigned to Haiti urged the suspect to surrender to local authorities and, along with a U.S. State Department official, provided information to the Haitian government that assisted in the surrender and arrest of the suspect and one other individual," the statement read.

