Suspect Arrested In Pennsylvania In Connection With Murders Of 4 Idaho Students - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 09:50 PM

A 25-year-old male has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students last month, a local NBC affiliate reported on Friday.

Police apprehended the suspect near the Pocono Mountains and brought him before a Monroe County judge on Friday morning, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

On November 13, four college students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho. The investigation, which until now has not seen a major breakthrough, has garnered national attention.

The suspect is a college student, but does not attend the University of Idaho, according to US media reports.

Local law enforcement officials are expected to hold a press conference on the matter later on Friday.

