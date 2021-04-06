Suspect arrested over thefts of Van Gogh, Hals paintings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dutch police arrested a 58-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of stealing two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Dutch police arrested a 58-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of stealing two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from museums in the Netherlands last year.

The man was held at his home in the central town of Baarn over the thefts of Van Gogh's "Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" and Hals's "Two Laughing Boys".

But police said they have not yet found either of the paintings -- the Van Gogh is valued at up to six million Euros ($6.6 million).

"For months, intensive investigations into the robbery of both paintings were conducted under the leadership of the public prosecution service," the Dutch police statement said.

"This has led to the arrest of a 58-year-old suspect from Baarn. He was arrested at his home this morning. The man is suspected of stealing the paintings." The Van Gogh painting was stolen from the Singer Laren Museum near Amsterdam on March 30 while it was closed due to coronavirus measures.

The theft happened on what would have been the 19th century painter's 167th birthday.

Dutch art detective Arthur Brand two months later received two "proof of life" photos of the Van Gogh together with a dated front page of the New York Times newspaper.

"Parsonage Garden" comes from relatively early on in Van Gogh's career, before the prolific artist embarked on his trademark post-impressionist paintings such as "Sunflowers" and his vivid self-portraits.

The "Two Laughing Boys" by 17th century Dutch master Hals was meanwhile stolen in a burglary in August from the Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden museum in Leerdam.

The painting, featuring two laughing boys with a mug of beer, was previously stolen from the same museum in 2011 and 1988, being recovered after six months and three years respectively.