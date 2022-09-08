UrduPoint.com

Suspect At-Large In 'Random' Stabbing Attacks In Canada's Alberta, One Dead - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) A suspect remains on the loose in connection to random stabbing attacks that occurred in the Canadian province of Alberta and left at least one victim dead, Edmonton Police said in a statement.

"At this time, two people have been seriously injured and one person is deceased. The assaults are believed to be random in nature," police said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Edmonton Police advised all residents, pedestrians and motorists in the vicinity of the stabbings to shelter in place if possible considering the male suspect is armed with a knife and still in the area.

Earlier in the day, Canadian law enforcement took into custody Myles Sanderson, a fugitive who is alleged to have been involved in the mass stabbing attacks that left ten people dead and dozens of others injured over the weekend in the province of Saskatchewan.

