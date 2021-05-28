UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect Behind Knife Attack Against Police Officer In France Detained - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:44 PM

Suspect Behind Knife Attack Against Police Officer in France Detained - Reports

The suspect behind the attack on the French police officer near Nantes is detained, the BFM TV channel reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The suspect behind the attack on the French police officer near Nantes is detained, the BFM tv channel reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, two other police officers got injured in a shootout during the operation to detain the suspect.

The man attacked the female police officer with a knife in the French town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, located not far from Nantes, on Friday morning. The incident happened at the police station.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Police Station Nantes Man TV From

Recent Stories

Russian Consul Visited Sapega in Pre-Trial Detenti ..

2 minutes ago

Subtle, Intelligent and Efficient; vivo V21 Makes ..

8 minutes ago

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

31 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

1 hour ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.