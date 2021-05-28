Suspect Behind Knife Attack Against Police Officer in France Detained - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The suspect behind the attack on the French police officer near Nantes is detained, the BFM tv channel reported on Friday.

According to the broadcaster, two other police officers got injured in a shootout during the operation to detain the suspect.

The man attacked the female police officer with a knife in the French town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, located not far from Nantes, on Friday morning. The incident happened at the police station.