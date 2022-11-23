Suspect Behind Mass Shooting at Virginia Walmart Died of Self-Inflicted Wound - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The suspect who killed six people and wounded four others at Virginia Walmart store died of self-inflicted wound, police chief Mark Solesky said on Wednesday.

"The suspect is dead from what we believe to be a self-inflicted wound," Solesky told reporters. He also confirmed that the person was an employee of the store but said there was no known motive for the attack.