Suspect Behind Paris Shooting Says Was Driven By 'Racism' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Suspect Behind Paris Shooting Says Was Driven by 'Racism' - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The man who opened fire on Friday in the center of Paris and killed three Kurds said that his actions were driven by "racism", Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Friday.

According to the sources of the publication, a few minutes after his arrest, the gunman said that his actions were guided by "racism."

The man had an ID card of an employee of the National Company of French Railways (SNCF). His name was William M., and he was born on March 30, 1953 in the city of Montreuil and was living in Paris near the crime scene.

The detainee confirmed the information contained in the document.

Three people were killed and several others wounded during the shooting spree in a bustling shopping area in the 10th arrondissement. The shooter, whom French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin identified as a 69-year-old French national, was admitted to a hospital and is under investigation. Darmanin said he obviously acted alone. The suspect was known to police, the minister added, but he had never been under surveillance for ultra-right views or suspected radicalization.

