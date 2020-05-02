UrduPoint.com
Suspect Charged After Shooting At Cuban Embassy In US - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Suspect Charged After Shooting at Cuban Embassy in US - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) US authorities charged a Texas resident with violently attacking a foreign official after he allegedly shot at Cuba's Embassy in Washington, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Friday.

"On April 30, 2020, 42 year-old Alexander Alonzo, of Aubrey, TX, was charged in US District Court for the District of Columbia with a Violent Attack on a Foreign Official or Official Premises Using a Deadly Weapon, Interstate Transportation of a Firearm and Ammunition With Intent to Commit a Felony, and Willfully Injuring or Damaging Property Belonging to or Occupied by a Foreign Government in the United States," the statement said.

On Thursday, a suspect fired multiple shots toward the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault rifle and was arrested shortly afterwards.

"The subject was immediately taken into custody without incident and the weapon was recovered," the police reported. "The investigation indicates that the subject was shooting toward a foreign embassy building located in the block."

No injuries were reported. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez condemned the attack.

