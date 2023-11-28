Suspect charged over shooting of Palestinian students in US

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) An American man on Monday was charged with attempted murder in Vermont over the shooting of three men of Palestinian descent, in a crime authorities described as an act of hatred.

Vermont state attorney Sarah George said there was not yet sufficient evidence to support a hate crime enhancement of the charges against the suspect, identified as Jason Eaton, 48.

But "I do want to be clear," George told reporters in Burlington, the northeastern US city where the shooting occurred.

"There is no question this was a hateful act."

Police said the gunman stepped off a front porch and -- "unprovoked" -- opened fire on the three college students as they walked together Saturday on a city block.

President Joe Biden said he was "horrified" by the shooting of the students, who had gathered to observe the American holiday of Thanksgiving.