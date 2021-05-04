UrduPoint.com
Suspect Dies After Shooting At CIA Headquarters - FBI

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) A armed person who was shot by security personnel while trying to enter the CIA headquarters outside Washington, DC has succumbed to his wounds, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday.

"The subject involved in the shooting incident outside CIA Headquarters at approximately 6 p.

m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital," the FBI Washington field office tweeted a day after the incident.

On Monday, the motorist attempted to enter the heavily guarded compound and was "engaged by law enforcement officers" once he left his vehicle with a weapon, according to earlier releases.

