Suspect held in latest attack on German politicians

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) German police on Wednesday arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of hitting a former mayor of Berlin in the head, the latest in a rash of assaults against politicians in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz blasted the attacks against politicians as "outrageous and cowardly", stressing that violence did not belong in a democratic debate.

Franziska Giffey was at a library on Tuesday afternoon when the suspect came up from behind her to hit her in the head and neck with a bag containing hard objects, police said.

Giffey, who is now Berlin state's economy minister and a member of Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD), was treated in hospital for light injuries.

The detained suspect was previously known to investigators over "state security and hate crimes", said police, adding that they were investigating the motive of the attack.

Prosecutors were also considering if the man should be sent to psychiatric care because of indications that he might be mentally ill.

According to provisional police figures, 2,790 crimes were committed against politicians in Germany in 2023, up from 1,806 the previous year.