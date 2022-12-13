Suspect in 1988 Plane Bombing Appears in US Court, Faces Life in Prison - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) A man suspected of involvement in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 made an initial appearance in a US court, facing life in prison if convicted, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi (Mas'ud), 71, of Tunisia and Libya, made his initial appearance in the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Federal charges, unsealed today, stemming from the Dec. 21, 1988, civilian aircraft bombing that killed 270 people," the Justice Department said on Monday.

In December 2020, the Justice Department made public a criminal complaint against Mas'ud, charging him with destruction of aircraft resulting in death, and destruction of a vehicle used in foreign commerce by means of an explosive resulting in death.

The incident, which occurred over Lockerbie, Scotland, killed citizens of the United States, United Kingdom and 19 other countries. The US and Scotland have jointly pursued justice for the victims since the bombing, including in regards to the prosecution of Mas'ud, the Justice Department said.

Mas'ud allegedly worked for the External Security Organization, a Libyan intelligence service engaged in acts of terrorism against other nations, the Justice Department said. Mas'ud and two other men are alleged to have planted a suitcase-bomb that destroyed the aircraft, according to the Justice Department.

Mas'ud faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, the Justice Department said.