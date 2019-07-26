UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In 2007 Murder Of Journalist Hrant Dink Captured In Western Turkey - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:26 PM

Suspect in 2007 Murder of Journalist Hrant Dink Captured in Western Turkey - Reports

A suspect in the 2007 killing of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was apprehended in Turkey's western Izmir province, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) A suspect in the 2007 killing of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was apprehended in Turkey's western Izmir province, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The news comes after an Istanbul court sentenced seven defendants to various terms in jail over Dink's murder, while two others were acquitted.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has called on Turkish authorities to bring to justice all those involved in the journalist's killing.

Dink was killed in January 2007 by a 17-year-old Turkish nationalist, Ogun Samast. Dink was one of the founders and the editor-in-chief of the Agos weekly, a newspaper published in both Armenian and Turkish languages. The murder caused public outrage as the possible reason behind the crime was the ethnic background of the journalist.

Related Topics

Murder Turkey Jail Izmir Istanbul January Media All Court

Recent Stories

Government is moving away from Kashmir struggle , ..

6 minutes ago

Europe heatwave relents as travel chaos causes new ..

14 seconds ago

Opening La Liga weekend in chaos as federation mov ..

15 seconds ago

Gatlin 'chasing unicorns' ahead of Worlds, Olympic ..

17 seconds ago

Russia Concerned by IS Fighters Arriving in Afghan ..

10 minutes ago

Erdogan Threatens to Stop Boeing Acquisition Amid ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.