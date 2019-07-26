Suspect in 2007 Murder of Journalist Hrant Dink Captured in Western Turkey - Reports

A suspect in the 2007 killing of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink was apprehended in Turkey's western Izmir province, the Anadolu news agency reported on Friday

The news comes after an Istanbul court sentenced seven defendants to various terms in jail over Dink's murder, while two others were acquitted.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir has called on Turkish authorities to bring to justice all those involved in the journalist's killing.

Dink was killed in January 2007 by a 17-year-old Turkish nationalist, Ogun Samast. Dink was one of the founders and the editor-in-chief of the Agos weekly, a newspaper published in both Armenian and Turkish languages. The murder caused public outrage as the possible reason behind the crime was the ethnic background of the journalist.