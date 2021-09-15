The main defendant in the case of the November 2015 Paris attacks said on Wednesday that the terrorist acts were committed in response to France's counter-terrorism policies, including military operations against the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Another hearing in the trial of 20 suspects in the deadly attacks, only 14 of whom were present, took place earlier in the day. The defendants reportedly made unexpected statements regarding the charges they face.

"We targeted France, the population, the civilians, but we have nothing personal against these people," Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the group of attackers and the key suspect in the case, was quoted as saying at the court by the French BFMTV broadcaster.

He further recalled the French military's participation in the international intervention against IS in Iraq and Syria in 2014, saying that the government under then-President Francois Hollande was aware of the risks when it decided to join the initiative.

"He (Hollande) knew that the French would meet death," Abdeslam said.

The attackers in the 2015 Paris atrocities, Abdeslam included, wanted to "subject France to the same pain," the defendant went on, adding that even though his speech might come as shocking, he just wanted to be sincere.

The 31-year-old is accused of bringing the two terrorists to the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, one of the target locations in 2015. The other group of perpetrators fired at cafes and restaurants in the city center, while the third group carried out a mass shooting and took hostages in a concert attended by 1,500 people in another part of Paris.

The series of attacks claimed 130 lives and left 300 people injured.