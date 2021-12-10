UrduPoint.com

Suspect In 2017 Istanbul Nightclub Attack Detained In Kyrgyzstan: Official

Suspect in 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack detained in Kyrgyzstan: official

A suspect in the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, security services in the Central Asian country said on Friday

A suspect in the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead has been detained in Kyrgyzstan, security services in the Central Asian country said on Friday.

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security said "it was established that the detainee was involved in a high-profile terrorist attack" as a result of which 39 citizens from 18 countries were killed.

