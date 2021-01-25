UrduPoint.com
Suspect In Armed Attack On 3 Russians In Istanbul Detained - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Suspect in Armed Attack on 3 Russians in Istanbul Detained - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) A suspect in an armed attack on three Russians in Istanbul was detained, a police source told Sputnik.

Earlier, a police source told Sputnik that garbage collector Hassan Hussein Y. had attacked three Russian citizens on Sunday evening.

The victims received non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

"The suspect has been detained. According to preliminary data, he is mentally ill. The wounded Russians are still in the hospital: these are two women and a man," the source said.

He added that the Russians were not tourists, they have a residence permit in Istanbul.

