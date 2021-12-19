UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Arson In Osaka Keeps People From Leaving Clinic Standing At Exit - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 10:50 AM

Suspect in Arson in Osaka Keeps People From Leaving Clinic Standing at Exit - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) A man suspected of setting fire in a mental clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka, leading to 24 deaths, did not let people quit the building by standing in their way to exit, the Japanese NHK broadcaster reported, citing investigative sources.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a multi-tenant building early Friday. Witnesses said that the suspect brought an inflammable liquid in a paper bag and ignited it. As many as 28 people sustained injuries in the blaze including the arsonist.

Early on Sunday, investigators arrived at the building to watch the security footage, which showed that right after the fire began, the 61-year old stood in front of the exit spreading his arms to the sides to keep people from leaving the building, according to the media.

The ignition started in the central part of the building, near the entrance, and the fire blocked the way to the elevator and the stairs that were the only way to escape the blaze, NHK said. People were trying to hide from the fire inside the building and were asphyxiated by the carbon monoxide gas that blocks access of oxygen.

