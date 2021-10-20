UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Assassination Plot On Dutch Prime Minister Denies Guilt - Lawyer

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:51 PM

The man suspected of plotting to assassinate acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not intend to shoot the politician, his lawyer, Priya Soekhai, said

"He had no intention of actually committing such crimes," Soekhai said, as quoted by Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws.

She stressed that her client did not have any problem with the law in the past.

On October 13, Dutch police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of organizing an attempt on Rutte.

The suspect published calls for violence on a Telegram channel that was created by conspiracy theory fans, the Volkskrant newspaper reported. In December 2020, the man posted a comment under a photo of the Dutch government and the king saying that "they must all be shot", and that most Dutch "hate this Rutte."

Reports say the suspect discussed a plan to kill Rutte and storm the parliament with others, and searched on the internet for places to buy weapons.

