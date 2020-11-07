Suspect in Attack on Priest in Lyon Detained After Week-Long Search Operation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) French law enforcement officers have detained the suspect in the attack on a Greek Orthodox priest in the city of Lyon last week, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the suspect, who holds the citizenship of Georgia, was detained on Friday and confirmed that he opened fire at the priest.

The suspect's wife, who is a Russian national, was also detained, the newspaper added.