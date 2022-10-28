UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Attack On Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used Hammer - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 08:13 PM

A male suspect in a Friday morning attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home was armed with a hammer, CNN reported on Friday, citing police

Earlier in the day, the speaker's spokesperson said that Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" by a home intruder on Friday, while the Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

According to the United States Capitol Police (USCP), the suspect is currently in custody, while his motivation is still being investigated.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. when the break-in took place, the USCP said in a statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the San Francisco Police Department are conducting a joint investigation of the incident. The USCP's California Field Office and a team of investigators from the Department's Threat Assessment Section are assisting in the investigation.

