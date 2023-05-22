UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Attack On Turkish Consulate In NY Not Yet Identified, Probe Ongoing - Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Suspect in Attack on Turkish Consulate in NY Not Yet Identified, Probe Ongoing - Mission

The investigation into Monday's attack on the Turkish consulate in New York is still ongoing and the identity of the man who smashed windows is yet to be determined, the country's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The investigation into Monday's attack on the Turkish consulate in New York is still ongoing and the identity of the man who smashed windows is yet to be determined, the country's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The investigation of the process and the identity of the attacker is still ongoing," spokesperson Gul Kiratli said, when asked if the identity has been established and if the attack is connected to the Turkish presidential election.

On Monday morning, an unknown male individual smashed windows of the Turkish consulate in New York, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The man fled in an unknown direction, and no one was arrested.

The building also houses the Turkish mission to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Election Attack Police United Nations Man Male New York

Recent Stories

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shi ..

Almost 60,000 Pounds Of Chemicals Lost In Rail Shipping - Reports

4 minutes ago
 SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

35 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

ATC acquits 21 TLP activists

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

26 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

26 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.