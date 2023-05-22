Suspect in Attack on Turkish Consulate in NY Not Yet Identified, Probe Ongoing - Mission

The investigation into Monday's attack on the Turkish consulate in New York is still ongoing and the identity of the man who smashed windows is yet to be determined, the country's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The investigation into Monday's attack on the Turkish consulate in New York is still ongoing and the identity of the man who smashed windows is yet to be determined, the country's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The investigation of the process and the identity of the attacker is still ongoing," spokesperson Gul Kiratli said, when asked if the identity has been established and if the attack is connected to the Turkish presidential election.

On Monday morning, an unknown male individual smashed windows of the Turkish consulate in New York, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The man fled in an unknown direction, and no one was arrested.

The building also houses the Turkish mission to the United Nations.