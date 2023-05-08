MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The investigators have charged Alexander Permyakov, the suspect in the attempted murder of Russian writer, politician and the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, Zakhar Prilepin, with terrorism, and requested his pretrial detention, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

On Saturday, Permyakov, the detained suspect in the assassination attempt on Prilepin, admitted during questioning that he had acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, having planted explosive devices along the car's path.

"As part of the criminal investigation into the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, Alexander Permyakov was charged with committing crimes under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act) and Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal arms trafficking). The investigators request to choose pretrial detention as a preventive measure against him," the statement read.