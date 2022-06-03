UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Buffalo Shooting Charged With Domestic Terror, Hate Charge - District Attorney

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Suspect in Buffalo Shooting Charged With Domestic Terror, Hate Charge - District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Payton Gendron, the white supremacist suspected of killing ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, faces 25 charges, including for domestic terrorism motivated by hate, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on Thursday.

"He (Gendron) was arraigned on 25 counts of violation of New York State penal law, the highest charge is domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree," Flynn said during a press conference. "This is a relatively new charge in New York State. It's only been on the books since November 1 of 2020. It is the first time in the history of New York state that this domestic terrorism charge, motivated by hate in the first degree has been filed.

"

Flynn said that if Gendron would face life a sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted on the domestic terrorism charge.

Gendron, 18, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the arraignment. The judge scheduled his next court appearance on July 7.

Gendron is believed to have written a manifesto describing white supremacist beliefs as motivation for going on a rampage in the Buffalo supermarket and killing ten Black people. The FBI qualified the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime and President Joe Biden referred to the incident as domestic terrorism.

Related Topics

Erie Buffalo New York July November FBI 2020 Court

