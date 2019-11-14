Suspect in California School Shooting in Custody - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The suspect in the California high school shooting is in custody and is presently being treated at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement on Thursday.

"Suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital," Villanueva said via Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, NBC news reported the suspect at Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita was dead. Local authorities said at least five people were injured and three are in critical condition.