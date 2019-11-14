UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In California School Shooting In Custody - Sheriff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Suspect in California School Shooting in Custody - Sheriff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The suspect in the California high school shooting is in custody and is presently being treated at a hospital, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a statement on Thursday.

"Suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital," Villanueva said via Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, NBC news reported the suspect at Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita was dead. Local authorities said at least five people were injured and three are in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Twitter Los Angeles Villanueva

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

51 minutes ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

1 hour ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.