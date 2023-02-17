UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Deadly California Shooting Pleads Not Guilty In Court - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Suspect in Deadly California Shooting Pleads Not Guilty in Court - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The suspect in the mass shooting that killed seven people and injured one more in the city of Half Moon Bay, Northern California, in January, has pleaded not guilty in a court, news media reported on Friday.

Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, 67, was charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the shooting, which prosecutors said was the deadliest attack in the county history, CNN reported. However, the man denied all the charges against him during a swift court hearing on Thursday, according to the broadcaster.

After his attorneys asked for time to review the evidence, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill scheduled the next court hearing for May 3, the report said.

Seven Chinese agricultural workers were killed and one injured in a mass shooting that occurred at two different locations in Half Moon Bay on January 23. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody two hours after the shootings.

According to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, as of February 16, there have been 72 mass shootings and 2,337 deaths, including 29 children and 196 teenagers, as a result of gun violence in the United States.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Murder Attack China Man San Mateo Superior United States January February May Media All Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

3 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

26 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

29 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

53 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

56 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for urgent meeting on electi ..

President invites CEC for urgent meeting on elections

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.