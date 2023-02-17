Suspect in Deadly California Shooting Pleads Not Guilty in Court - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The suspect in the mass shooting that killed seven people and injured one more in the city of Half Moon Bay, Northern California, in January, has pleaded not guilty in a court, news media reported on Friday.

Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, 67, was charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the shooting, which prosecutors said was the deadliest attack in the county history, CNN reported. However, the man denied all the charges against him during a swift court hearing on Thursday, according to the broadcaster.

After his attorneys asked for time to review the evidence, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill scheduled the next court hearing for May 3, the report said.

Seven Chinese agricultural workers were killed and one injured in a mass shooting that occurred at two different locations in Half Moon Bay on January 23. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody two hours after the shootings.

According to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive, as of February 16, there have been 72 mass shootings and 2,337 deaths, including 29 children and 196 teenagers, as a result of gun violence in the United States.