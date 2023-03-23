UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Denver High School Shooting Found Dead In Park County - Police

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Suspect in Denver High School Shooting Found Dead in Park County - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) A 17-year-old student, Austin Lyle, who staged a shooting at East High School in Denver, the US state of Colorado, and injured two adults, has been found dead in Park County near his vehicle, the Denver Police Department said on Thursday.

"UPDATE: A body has been located near the suspect's vehicle, the identity and cause of death will be determined by the Park County Medical Examiner's Office," the police tweeted.

The Park County Coroner's Office confirmed that the body was Lyle's, the ABC broadcaster reported.

The report said that Lyle shot two school administrators who allegedly searched him under a "certain agreement" to pat him down "each day" as a result of his previous behavior, but did not provide details about Lyle's previous actions.

On Wednesday, two victims were located and transported to local hospitals, with one of them reportedly remaining in a serious condition and the other's state improving from serious to good.

