Suspect In Dugina's Assasination Case Servied In Ukrainian Military - Relative

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Suspect in Dugina's Assasination Case Servied in Ukrainian Military - Relative

Natakya Vovk, who is a suspect in the case of the assasination of Russian reporter Daria Dugina, has served in the Ukrainian military, Vovk's cousin told Sputnik

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Natakya Vovk, who is a suspect in the case of the assasination of Russian reporter Daria Dugina, has served in the Ukrainian military, Vovk's cousin told Sputnik.

"She was in the armed forces of Ukraine, but she was working in the office.

Due to disability, she got a job there in the office," the cousin said when asked if Vovk served in the Azov regiment (recognized as a terrorist organziation in Russia).

Vovk's cousin also said that she left for Europe "a month ago."

Dugina, the daughter of Russian political philosopher and analyst Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday night.

