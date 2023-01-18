UrduPoint.com

Suspect In European Parliament Corruption Case Makes Plea Bargain - Belgian Prosecutors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 02:50 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Former Italian member of the European Parliament Pier Antonio Panzeri, who was detained as part of a corruption investigation, has accepted a plea bargain in exchange for a reduction in his prison term, the Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

"He undertook to inform investigators and judicial authorities about financial transactions with third countries, created financial schemes, beneficiaries of such structures, involvement of persons already known to the investigation or not yet known," the prosecutor's office said.

According to Belgian newspaper L'Echo, Panzeri was sentenced to five years in prison and was fined 80,000 Euros ($86,300).

He must also transfer to the treasury about 1 million euros received as a result of illegal activities, the report said, adding that about 600,000 euros of these funds have already been confiscated by law enforcement officers.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches.

