NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A man suspected of killing three people in a shooting spree in a locality in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region has been found dead, the regional investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

"The [suspect's] body was found...

Not far from the place where everything happened," the investigators said, apparently meaning that the suspect killed himself.

According to investigators, in the afternoon of October 12, in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Nizhny Novgorod region, a man with a firearm fired shots at local residents. Three men died from gunshot wounds, three more people were hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated under Russian Criminal Code Article 105 Part 2 (murder of two or more persons).