UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region Found Dead - Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region Found Dead - Investigators

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) A man suspected of killing three people in a shooting spree in a locality in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region has been found dead, the regional investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

"The [suspect's] body was found...

Not far from the place where everything happened," the investigators said, apparently meaning that the suspect killed himself.

According to investigators, in the afternoon of October 12, in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Nizhny Novgorod region, a man with a firearm fired shots at local residents. Three men died from gunshot wounds, three more people were hospitalized. A criminal case was initiated under Russian Criminal Code Article 105 Part 2 (murder of two or more persons).

Related Topics

Dead Murder Russia Died Man Nizhny Novgorod October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

10 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

10 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

11 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

11 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.