UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Fire On Montjuic Mountain In Barcelona Arrested - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Suspect in Fire on Montjuic Mountain in Barcelona Arrested - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The police in Barcelona have arrested a suspect in the fire that broke out on Montjuic mountain, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

A dozen crew from the Barcelona Fire Brigade, as well as as two helicopters, worked for hours to extinguish the flames that started on Tuesday in the bushes on the slope in front of Montjuic castle, El Mundo newspaper said.

The firefighters have launched an investigation into the fire incident, the report said. The suspect, whom the police arrested, may face criminal charges, it added.

On April 12, the Barcelona Fire Brigade intervened in another vegetation fire in Guinardo Park, when 1,000 square meters of bushes burned, the report said.

