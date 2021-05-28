Suspect in French police knife attack dies after shootout arrest: sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A suspect in a knife attack on a policewoman in France died on Friday after a shootout with police during his arrest, sources close to the case said.

The man, who had been on the run after the attack in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near the northwestern city of Nantes, was "radicalised and suffering from a very serious psychiatric illness", one source said.