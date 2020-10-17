UrduPoint.com
Suspect In French Teacher Killing Lived In France Since 2008 - Russian Embassy To Sputnik

Suspect in French Teacher Killing Lived in France Since 2008 - Russian Embassy to Sputnik

The main suspect in the beheading of a French teacher, now-deceased Chechen teenager, had been living in France since 2008, the Russian embassy in France told Sputnik on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The main suspect in the beheading of a French teacher, now-deceased Chechen teenager, had been living in France since 2008, the Russian embassy in France told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier, the France's anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard confirmed that the suspect was born in Moscow in 2002, was of Chechen origin and received refugee status in France.

"This person has officially lived in France for the last 12 years ... It is not so much the place of birth that is important, but where he was radicalized and took the path of terrorism, which Russia has always consistently condemned in all its manifestations," Sergey Parinov, the embassy's press-attache, told Sputnik.

The spokesperson said that the suspect lived in France with his family on a legal basis.

"In 2008, they came to France with their family ... and applied for refugee status. They lived in France on the basis of a long-term residence permit," Parinov stressed, adding that this data was provided by the French side.

The attacker himself received a residence permit upon reaching the age of 18. He was accounted on his parent's permits before that.

