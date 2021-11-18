UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Haitian President Murder Case Reported Dead From COVID

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:11 PM

Gilbert Dragon, one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who had been under arrest over alleged involvement in the killing, has died of coronavirus complication, media reported on Thursday

According to the Haiti24 media outlet, the suspect succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a Port-au-Prince hospital where he was taken after showing breathing difficulties while in custody.

Dragon's death was confirmed by Pierre Rene Francois, an official from the Penitentiary Administration, the outlet said.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States.

The authorities have detained over 40 suspects in Moise's assassination, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers. Besides, on Monday the Turkish authorities detained a man named Samir Handal at the Istanbul airport who was also suspected of being involved in the killing.

