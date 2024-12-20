Open Menu

Suspect In Health CEO Killing Charged With Murder In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Suspect in health CEO killing charged with murder in New York

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The man accused of gunning down a US insurance executive in Manhattan -- a killing that tapped into widespread anger with the American health care system -- appeared in a New York court Thursday to face Federal charges including murder.

Luigi Mangione's arraignment took place hours after US television networks broadcast the 26-year-old's dramatic extradition by plane and helicopter from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant last week.

Wearing shackles around his ankles, Mangione appeared before federal judge Katharine Parker, who read out the charges in the December 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson, including murder, stalking and firearms offences, according to a court spokesperson.

Thompson's murder brought to the surface deep public frustration with the dysfunction and ills of the lucrative US commercial healthcare system, with many social media users lionizing Mangione.

Outside the Manhattan courthouse, supporters held posters that read "Health over wealth" and "Luigi freed us."

But James Dennehy of the FBI New York Field Office stressed that Magione's alleged actions amounted to a "carefully premeditated and targeted execution."

"This alleged plot demonstrates a cavalier attitude towards humanity -- deeming murder an appropriate recourse to satiate personal grievances."

If convicted, Mangione could face the death penalty or life in prison, the US Department of Justice said.

