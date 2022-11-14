Suspect In Istanbul Terrorist Attack Confesses To Having Links With PKK - Reports
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The suspect in the deadly terrorist attack in central Istanbul has confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated by Ankara as a terrorist organization, Turkish media reported on Monday.
The suspect who left an explosive device in Istanbul on Sunday is a citizen of Syria, according to the Milliyet newspaper.