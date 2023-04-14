UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Leaked US Defense Documents Probe Worked In Air Force Cyber Role - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Suspect in Leaked US Defense Documents Probe Worked in Air Force Cyber Role - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The suspect arrested in connection with the leak of apparently classified US defense documents worked in a cyber role with the Massachusetts Air National Guard, CNN reported on Thursday.

Jack Teixeira is an Airman First Class working as a Cyber Transport Systems journeyman, the report said, citing service details provided by the Air Force.

Cyber Transport Systems personnel are tasked with ensuring the operation of the service's global communications network, the report said.

Teixeira was arrested by US law enforcement on Thursday after the Defense Department and Justice Department launched probes into the leak and its potential impacts.

Teixeira was arrested in connection with alleged removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the veracity of the documents, which appear to show classified information on the conflict in Ukraine and relations between the United States, its allies and partners.

