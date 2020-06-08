UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In Local Missouri Police Chief's Killing Charged With Murder, Robbery- Prosecution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Suspect in Local Missouri Police Chief's Killing Charged With Murder, Robbery- Prosecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced on Monday that a suspect in the killing of David Dorn, the police chief of Moline Acres in the US state of Missouri, is charged with first degree murder, robbery and burglary.

Dorn, 77, was murdered earlier in the month in St. Louis while trying to prevent a pawnshop from being burglarized during the George Floyd riots. His widow has said that Dorn knew the owner and often checked on the shop when the alarm went off. The shop was one of many businesses that were attacked during the recent civil unrest.

"Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney's Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn.

Mr. Stephan Cannon, age 24, has been charged with Murder 1st, Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st, 3 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. No bond allowed," the office wrote on Twitter, citing Gardner's statement.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired in connection with the incident. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The death of Floyd has sparked major protests across the United States and in other countries.

Related Topics

Murder Riots Police Twitter Died Robbery Man David George Minneapolis St. Louis United States May Criminals From

Recent Stories

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

6 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

National banks&#039; net foreign assets to AED79.8 ..

8 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

9 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.