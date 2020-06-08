(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced on Monday that a suspect in the killing of David Dorn, the police chief of Moline Acres in the US state of Missouri, is charged with first degree murder, robbery and burglary.

Dorn, 77, was murdered earlier in the month in St. Louis while trying to prevent a pawnshop from being burglarized during the George Floyd riots. His widow has said that Dorn knew the owner and often checked on the shop when the alarm went off. The shop was one of many businesses that were attacked during the recent civil unrest.

"Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney's Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn.

Mr. Stephan Cannon, age 24, has been charged with Murder 1st, Robbery 1st, Burglary 1st, 3 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. No bond allowed," the office wrote on Twitter, citing Gardner's statement.

On May 25, George Floyd, an African American man, died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis white police officer, pinned him to the ground with his knee for over eight minutes. A total of four police officers involved in the arrest have been fired in connection with the incident. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The death of Floyd has sparked major protests across the United States and in other countries.