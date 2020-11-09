UrduPoint.com
Suspect In Lyon Attack Indicted For Attempted Murder, Now In Pre-Trial Detention - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The suspect in the attack on a Greek Orthodox priest in the French city of Lyon has been indicted for attempted murder and placed in pre-trial detention, Le Parisien reports.

The newspaper said on Sunday that the suspect, identified as Georgi P., a 40-year-old man of Georgian nationality, told investigators that he did not want to kill the priest but attacked him because he thought his wife might have been the priest's mistress.

Le Parisien cited Lyon's public prosecutor, Nicolas Jacquet, as saying on Sunday that the custody of the attacker's wife, a Russian national, was lifted on Saturday.

According to the newspaper, the suspect told investigators where he had disposed of his weapon, throwing the sawed-off shotgun into the Saone river.

On October 31, a Greek Orthodox priest identified as 52-year-old Nikolaos Kakavelaki was attacked and seriously wounded by a man carrying a rifle with a sawed-off barrel in the 7th district of Lyon near a Greek church. The attacker fled the scene of the shooting.

Lyon public prosecutor's office subsequently opened an investigation for attempted murder.

The suspect in the Lyon attack was detained on Friday along with his wife.

