UrduPoint.com

Suspect In Machete Attack On New York Police Wanted To Join Taliban - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Suspect in Machete Attack on New York Police Wanted to Join Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) A suspect in a machete attack on police officers in New York wanted to join the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), CNN reported, citing the law enforcement.

Last week, New York city police said that Trevor Bickford attacked the police with machete near Times Square on the New Year's Eve injuring three officers.

The attacker was arrested after getting shot in a shoulder.

According to CNN, the 19-year old man carried a diary where he expressed his wish to join the Taliban and "die as a martyr."

The suspect is in custody and remains under police guard at a hospital where he is treated for a gunshot wound, the broadcaster added.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Police United Nations Man New York

Recent Stories

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

12 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.