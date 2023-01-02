Suspect in Machete Attack on New York Police Wanted to Join Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) A suspect in a machete attack on police officers in New York wanted to join the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), CNN reported, citing the law enforcement.

Last week, New York city police said that Trevor Bickford attacked the police with machete near Times Square on the New Year's Eve injuring three officers.

The attacker was arrested after getting shot in a shoulder.

According to CNN, the 19-year old man carried a diary where he expressed his wish to join the Taliban and "die as a martyr."

The suspect is in custody and remains under police guard at a hospital where he is treated for a gunshot wound, the broadcaster added.