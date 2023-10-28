Open Menu

Suspect In Maine Mass Shooting Found Dead: US Media

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead: US media

Lewiston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The suspect in a mass shooting in the US state of Maine has been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, US media reported Friday, after an intense manhunt that lasted more than two days.

Confirmed details were not immediately known, but authorities in Maine called a news conference for 10 pm (0200 GMT).

CNN reported that the body of Robert Card, 40, the subject of a massive manhunt following a rampage two days earlier that left 18 people dead, was found in woods about eight miles from Lewiston.

The network said Card's body was discovered near a recycling center, from which he had recently been fired.

CNN and ABC cited sources saying Card had been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Card is accused of carrying out the country's deadliest mass shooting of the year on Wednesday night. In addition to the fatalities, another 13 people were wounded in the bloodshed.

Authorities on Friday identified the victims, ranging from a husband and wife in their 70s, to a 14-year-old boy killed alongside his father.

The shooting -- and Card's fugitive status -- brought dread to this hard-scrabble city in southern Maine.

Earlier Friday, authorities said they were chasing down more than 530 tips and leads on Card's possible whereabouts.

Card is an army reservist, but had not been deployed in any combat zone. US media reported that he had recently been sent for psychiatric treatment after he said he was hearing voices.

This latest shooting is one of the deadliest in the United States since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.

Earlier Friday, law enforcement agents deployed along the Androscoggin River in nearby Lisbon, seven miles (11 km) southeast of Lewiston, and divers used sonar to look for evidence -- or a body.

Card's white SUV was found nearby, Maine public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said.

Hours before the break in the case, Sauschuck announced the lifting of a lockdown in the area around Lewiston that had shuttered schools and businesses.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Fire Army Music Wife Lisbon Las Vegas Lewiston United States 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

7 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

10 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

11 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

12 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

13 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

14 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

15 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

15 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

15 hours ago

More Stories From World