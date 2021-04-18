UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspect In Mass Shooting In US' Indianapolis Legally Bought 2 Assault Rifles - Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Suspect in Mass Shooting in US' Indianapolis Legally Bought 2 Assault Rifles - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The suspected perpetrator of the mass shooting at a FedEx delivery facility in Indianapolis, located in the US state of Indiana, legally bought two assault rifles, which are believed to have been used in the attack, the police said.

At least eight people were killed and five people were hospitalized after the shooter opened fire at the FedEx facility late on Thursday. The police stated that the suspected shooter, identified as Brandon Scott Hole, had taken his own life.

"During Thursday's incident, the suspect, Brandon Hole, was witnessed using assault rifles in the assault. [The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] conducted a trace on the two weapons. [Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department] learned that Brandon Hole purchased the rifles legally in July and September of 2020," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

The New York Times reports that Hole was able to purchase his weapons even though in March of 2020 the police seized a shotgun from him following Hole's mother raising concerns about her son's mental state. This means that Hole was not subject to Indiana's "red flag" law, which prohibits people from owning a firearm if a judge declares that they present dangerous risk.

The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings that rocked the United States as of late and reignited the debate over gun control measures across the country. US President Joe Biden on Saturday called gun violence "a national embarrassment."

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Brandon Indianapolis New York United States March July September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

29 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

10 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

11 hours ago

Addl IGP orders inquiry on illegal detention of th ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.