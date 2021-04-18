Suspect in Mass Shooting in US' Indianapolis Legally Bought 2 Assault Rifles - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The suspected perpetrator of the mass shooting at a FedEx delivery facility in Indianapolis, located in the US state of Indiana, legally bought two assault rifles, which are believed to have been used in the attack, the police said.

At least eight people were killed and five people were hospitalized after the shooter opened fire at the FedEx facility late on Thursday. The police stated that the suspected shooter, identified as Brandon Scott Hole, had taken his own life.

"During Thursday's incident, the suspect, Brandon Hole, was witnessed using assault rifles in the assault. [The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] conducted a trace on the two weapons. [Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department] learned that Brandon Hole purchased the rifles legally in July and September of 2020," the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.

The New York Times reports that Hole was able to purchase his weapons even though in March of 2020 the police seized a shotgun from him following Hole's mother raising concerns about her son's mental state. This means that Hole was not subject to Indiana's "red flag" law, which prohibits people from owning a firearm if a judge declares that they present dangerous risk.

The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings that rocked the United States as of late and reignited the debate over gun control measures across the country. US President Joe Biden on Saturday called gun violence "a national embarrassment."